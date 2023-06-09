Air quality over the US and Canada is slowly getting better. But the threat of more wildfires sending smoke across the border looms

The US Capitol in Washington, DC, is pictured here shrouded in smoke from Canada's wildfires on June 8.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Major US cities trapped under a thick, orange blanket of smog this week will soon get a reprieve, as the Canadian wildfires spewing noxious fumes across the border are easing up.

Fire activity in the province of Quebec has improved, and the area covered by smoke is now just 7% of what it was last week. Slightly cooler temperatures and higher humidity in Canada mean less smoke billowing across the border.

