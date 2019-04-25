Accumulating snow looking likely Saturday for southern Wisconsin

Confidence is increasing that there will be accumulating snow Saturday across southern Wisconsin. An Alert Day remains in the forecast for Saturday.

After a sunny and windy day with temperatures in the lower 60s Friday, skies will become mostly cloudy Friday night with a chance of rain and snow showers by morning. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, windy and much colder with occasional rain.

The rain may mix with and change to snow during the afternoon. Any snow should end Saturday evening.

Right now, snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected for much of southern Wisconsin, mainly on grassy surfaces. Slightly colder temperatures could result in slightly heavier snowfall amounts, whereas if temperatures are a few degrees warmer, little snow may stick to the ground.

Regardless of the snow accumulation, visibility could be reduced at times in the heaviest rain and snow, as a stiff easterly breeze could gust up to 30 mph.

Historically, Madison has picked up an inch of snow or more only six times this late in the year. The most snow occurred in 1994, when 7.8 inches fell April 30.

Rain totals this weekend could also be an issue. Some areas could see up to an inch of rainfall by the end of Saturday.

There is still some uncertainty regarding the track of this system, which will ultimately determine accumulations and precipitation type. Stay tuned to News 3 Now for the latest forecast updates.