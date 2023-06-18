About 43 million people across the South are at risk as severe weather batters the region

About 40 million people across the southern US are at risk for severe weather on June 18 as storms move into the Lower Mississippi Valley and the central Gulf Coast states, bringing the risk of large hail and damaging winds.

(CNN) — About 43 million people across the southern United States are at risk for severe weather Sunday night as storms batter the Lower Mississippi Valley and central Gulf Coast states, bringing the threat of heavy rain, hail and damaging winds.

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather, considered Level 3 of 5, for an area across the lower Mississippi River Valley, including Arkansas, northern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch, Matt Phillips, Aya Elamroussi, Dave Alsup, Melissa Alonso and Mallika Kallingal contributed to this report.