A tropical depression in the Atlantic is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday

Tropical Depression Three is seen around 11:30 a.m. ET Monday.

 CNN Weather

(CNN) — A tropical depression has formed over the central Atlantic Ocean and will likely become a hurricane on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.

The center of Tropical Depression Three is a little over 1,400 miles east of the Windward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it tracks west at 21 mph, the National Hurricane Center announced late Monday morning.