A massive storm is plowing through the Midwest, clearing out smoke with hurricane-force wind gusts

Radar imagery of a bow-echo storm complex moving east through Illinois on Thursday.

 CNN Weather

(CNN) — A powerful thunderstorm complex was racing across the Midwest Thursday afternoon, blowing through the harmful smoke from Canada’s wildfires and clearing the air in its wake.

The storm – referred to as a bow echo because of its arc-like appearance on radar – has a history of producing wind gusts close to 90 mph and has knocked the power out for thousands.

CNN’s Dave Hennen and Brandon Miller contributed to this report.