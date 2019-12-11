A brief warmup to end the week -Dana

Wednesday afternoon will be the final day with below average temperatures for the week. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper teens under mostly sunny skies.

The next weather system will bring warmer weather for the end of the week and the chance for some light snowfall. Clouds will build in Wednesday night causing temperatures to stay in the teens for Thursday morning. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with light snow and flurries or drizzle; temperatures will climb to the upper 30s in the afternoon giving a chance for mixed precipitation.

Little to no accumulation is expected for most of southern Wisconsin; the heaviest snowfall will be well north of Dane County. However, roads may be a little slick in the afternoon.

Skies stay cloudy through the evening as flurries come to an end. Skies stay cloudy on Friday for another chance of drizzle or flurries in the afternoon. High temperatures will again climb above freezing to the upper 30s.