9 deaths in 8 days attributed to unprecedented heat in Texas county, medical examiner says

The sun rises over power lines in Houston on June 27. Scorching temperatures have taxed the Texas power grid.

 David J. Phillip/AP

(CNN) — Nine people died in eight days due to heat-related illnesses in Webb County, Texas, the county medical examiner said, as an unrelenting heat wave put 90 million Americans under safety alerts Wednesday.

“I come to you with a heavy heart this morning. In the last eight days in our county, we’ve lost nine residents to this heat,” Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern said at a commissioners court meeting Tuesday.

CNN’s Tina Burnside, Taylor Ward, and Zachary B. Wolf contributed to this report.