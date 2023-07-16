5 people were killed by raging floodwaters in southeastern Pennsylvania. 2 children are still missing

Flash flooding killed at least three people in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on July 15.

 KYW

(CNN) — Authorities in southeastern Pennsylvania are searching for a 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother who vanished in raging floodwaters as a violent storm slammed the region.

The children and their family, who were visiting from Charleston, South Carolina, were driving to a barbecue when they got stuck in flash flooding, Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer said Sunday afternoon. Their father and young sibling “miraculously” made it to safety, he said.

CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian, Jennifer Gray, Samantha Beech and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.