(CNN) — About 40 million people across the southern US are at risk for severe weather Sunday as storms move into the Lower Mississippi Valley and the central Gulf Coast states, bringing the risk of large hail and damaging winds.

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather, considered Level 3 of 5, for an area across the lower Mississippi River Valley, including Arkansas, northern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The storms will be “fast-moving, including the potential for both supercells and linear/bowing structures,” which typically produce strong wind events, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch, Matt Phillips, Aya Elamroussi, Dave Alsup, Melissa Alonso and Mallika Kallingal contributed to this report.