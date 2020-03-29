Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck southwest Wisconsin

Associated Press by Associated Press

POTOSI, Wis. (AP) — The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirms that an EF-1 tornado struck southwestern Wisconsin, damaging barns and outbuidings but causing no injuries.

The tornado struck around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Potosi, in Grant County, and was on the ground for about five minutes, traveling about 7 miles.

The weather service says barns and trees were damaged and a house sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments