Weather pushes Goodman pool opening to Thursday

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Goodman Pool opening is delayed a day because of weather, city officials said Wednesday.

The pool on Olin Avenue was scheduled to reopen Wednesday, but the city said Wednesday’s weather forecast, which includes scattered showers and thunderstorms, will delay the opening until Thursday.

According to the city website, the pool will have three 2-hour sessions with limited capacities: 12-2 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m., and 5-7 p.m.

The website said guests should gather all personal belongings and exit the pool near the end of each session. The 30-minute closures will allow time for staff to sanitize and clean the pool areas while helping maintain capacity limits. Entry prices can be found online.

Pool officials are also making several changes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. All guests 5 and older will be required to wear a mask while in line and entering. Other changes include limited restrooms and showers, no locker use, no changing rooms and no concessions.

Anyone who feels sick is asked to stay home, and pool-goers should maintain 6 feet between themselves and anyone outside of their household.

