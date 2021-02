Weapons violation on East side Saturday morning.

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

MADISON, Wis. — Police officers responded to multiple calls reporting gunshot sounds early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to the Eastwood Drive area just before 3 a.m.. According to the report , police found a single shell casing.

No injuries or property damages have been reported and no arrests were made.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.