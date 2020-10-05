‘We want to control the things that we can control’: Doctors urge families to keep up with vaccinations

Amanda Quintana

One-third of American parents have no plans to get their children vaccinated for the flu this year, according to the National Poll on Children's Health released Monday, despite the very real possibility their child could also catch the deadly Covid-19. CNK02/Shutterstock

MADISON, Wis. — Doctors say getting the flu shot this year is more important than ever before, but so is staying up to date on other vaccinations.

Keeping up on regular vaccinations like the MMR, DTaP, and chickenpox vaccines is always important for the health of your children and our community, but SSM Health pediatrician Sara Kreckman said it’s even more important now.

“We want to control the things that we can control. And so if we have vaccines against certain illnesses, it’s really important to keep up to date against those things like measles and mumps and get the immunizations against those, when there are things that we don’t have immunizations against,” said SSM Health

She said the goal is to prevent outbreaks of preventable diseases so that severe cases of those illnesses combined with the increase in COVID infections don’t cause strain on our healthcare systems.

Dr. Kreckman says the right time to get a flu shot is right now. If it’s a kid’s first time getting the shot, they’ll need two doses a month apart.

September and October are typically when most people get their flu vaccine. It can take up to two weeks for your body to develop the antibodies needed to fight off the flu, and the season typically starts to ramp up in November or December, with the typical peak in January and February.

She said while there isn’t much research on people who have both COVID and the flu at the same time, it’s assumed that it would not be good for you. Getting a flu shot would help avoid that.