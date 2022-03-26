‘We want people to have trust’: Clerk’s office hosts election equipment testing

by Samantha Benish

MADISON, Wis. —“I came here to ask a few questions,” said Lawrence Winkler, an observer at today’s election equipment testing event.

For the past two years, Lawrence has attended the public testing of election equipment.

“The couple of times I was here, I was the only one,” he said.

Lawrence was one of the only observers present, even though the Clerk’s office wants the public to come in and watch.

“We encourage people to come to these tests so that they can see there is nothing to hide. We are showing you everything that happens before election day,” said Maggie McClain, Municipal Clerk 2.

The Clerk’s office says it wants people to see that their ballots next month will be cast safely and securely.

“We try to keep everything as transparent and open as possible because we want people to have trust in the election system,” McClain said.

With the upcoming April 5 election, Lawrence hoped to ask questions and get a better understanding of the testing process.

“This particular time I wanted to find out the kind of tests they were running and how they were testing the machines,” he said.

He encourages others to do the same.

“I think it helps people understand at least part of the process in which they prepare the machines for the election.”

