We told viewers about a fundraiser for fallen firefighters. They donated way more than money.

by Leah Linscheid

HIGHLAND, Wis. — When Highland’s first responders planned a fundraiser to honor the two fallen Mineral Point firefighters, they expected the community of southwest Wisconsin to step up. They didn’t expect them to step up this much.

Last month, Fire Captain Brian Busch and Firefighter James Ludlum were killed while responding to another crash. The fire truck they were in was turning into an emergency cross-over just outside Mineral Point when it was hit by a semi.

This Sunday, Highland’s first responders are hosting a chicken BBQ to raise money for the families those men left behind. Before the weekend even arrived, though, organizers say support has been streaming in from southwest Wisconsin and beyond.

Greg Gorious of the Red Zone Bar, where the event will take place, says after the story first aired on News 3 Now This Morning, he received several pre-sales calls. One person called and bought 50 meals, then asked Gorious to hand them out to people who needed a meal but wouldn’t afford it.

Another woman called and donated three homemade quilts to the silent auction, Gorious said, in honor of her three brothers who all served as firefighters.

“People are really giving,” Gorious said in a text message.

The event starts at 11 a.m., with a makeshift drive-thru available. Chicken meals cost $15 and include half a chicken, baked beans, chips and a bun.

Firefighters are hoping to raise $15,000 for the families.

