‘We remain endlessly grateful:’ Packers thank fans in statement

The Green Bay Packers thanked fans in a message released Wednesday.

MADISON, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers thanked fans in a message released Wednesday.

The statement recognizes the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlighted season highlights.

“While we’ve missed the kids with their bikes, the Lambeau Leaps, and 80,000 people in the stands chanting ‘Go Pack Go,’ we could feel your support from afar each time we took the field,” the statement said.

Read the full release below:

Throughout this unique & challenging journey, you provided a constant source of inspiration. THANK YOU to the best fans in the NFL.#PackersUnited pic.twitter.com/sQroTolUVH — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 27, 2021

