‘We protest for the change, not the burning’: City officials discuss violence that followed peaceful protests in downtown Madison

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison officials gathered outside the City-County Building on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the protests that later evolved into incidents of civil unrest overnight.

What began as a peaceful discussion on the police shooting of Jacob Blake and protesters’ subsequent demands for change had escalated late into the evening, with one group in particular arriving to set dumpsters ablaze and loot State Street businesses.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the police and fire departments were sent to interrupt the looting and arson in progress. No one was seriously injured, but many of the fires were close to homes in the downtown area.

Madison Police Interim Chief Vic Wahl said 40 businesses sustained damage, while many were looted. There were also a number of garbage, trash and dumpster fires, with some of the dumpsters being rolled at officers.

A theme city officials echoed throughout the conference was that they support the public’s first amendment rights but condone putting the community at risk.

Rhodes-Conway said the city “supports peaceful protests, but draws the line on arson, theft and criminal damage that puts people’s lives in danger.” The mayor went on to say such acts divert the city’s attention away from real, lasting change.

She encouraged the community to continue supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and building a city where children can grow up safe and feel valued, but that it’s “past time for the senseless destruction to end.”

Gov. Tony Evers also responded to the violence, as he declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin following the statewide protests.

Madison Common Council President Sheri Carter expressed the same anger that others in the community have felt about Blake’s shooting, noting how residents have had “the voice of justice being denied for far too long, and change must come.”

At the same time, she said breaking windows, setting fires, carrying knives and looting deviate from protesting and supporting the movement.

“We protest for the change, not the burning. We protest for the change, not the breaking. We protest for my father, who lived during segregation and had a fear of being lynched,” Carter said.

Carter said protests are a “continuation of the civil rights movement” and did not want that movement derailed by altering its focus.

City officials are addressing the public and press about the protests that turned into civil unrest in #MadisonWI last night. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/V4cFFVifjm — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) August 25, 2020

Wahl said the group that came downtown late overnight was “not focused on expression, but committing acts of violence and property destruction.” He added that the violence was not spontaneous, as some brought hammers and crowbars with them.

Police said there were two incidents where the group had shattered windows, poured gasoline inside businesses and attempted to light them on fire. Officers were able to quickly intervene and provided security to Madison firefighters.

Madison Fire Chief Steve Davis said crews required crowds to disperse after five gallons of gas were poured around a building and could have exploded. Crews also saw Molotov cocktails and fire-bombs thrown near large groups of people.

In his 31 years of service, Davis said he witnessed the most destruction and damage he’s seen in the city.

Police had used tear gas to disperse the crowd at about 2:30 a.m. Six were arrested, including one person who was armed with a loaded handgun. Wahl said three officers were also hit with bottles and rocks. Officials are continuing to investigate and search for others who looted businesses overnight.

Since then, Madison Fire has reached out to business owners and asked them to reduce their trash buildup and empty their dumpsters. Davis also encouraged residents to secure their gas cans, as he believed the group used them to ignite the fires.

The city has yet to request help from the National Guard, with Wahl saying the police department will continue to alter its approach to the protests in a more fluid manner and be as responsive as possible. MFD and MPD are both working with one another for response plans in the event of further unrest Tuesday night.

Wahl said police will allow peaceful protests to continue but will intervene if a public safety risk is present.

When asked about the use of tear gas and rubber bullets, Davis said there are times where such tools can protect lives and property. He added that he would feel “uneasy” and be “concerned a great deal” without the equipment, especially for dispersing the crowd near the building where gallons of gas were poured around it. Wahl also noted that an alternative to the equipment has been missing in common council discussions.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.