‘We practice for this type of thing’: SSM Health isolates potential coronavirus patients to slow spread

Health officials recommend calling ahead

Madalyn O'Neill by Madalyn O'Neill

MADISON, Wis. – After treating the patient with the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, SSM Health is crediting advance notice and an isolation procedure with limiting the virus’s spread.

According to the health system, over the past weekend a patient who had been traveling within the country and was experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms called the nursing hotline. Staff directed the patient to the nearest Dean Medical Group Urgent Care site, which is not being disclosed.

“We were able to meet this individual outside of our care facility, escort them through an area where there was no patient contact, put them in a proper isolation room, and we were able to mask them and assure that all our staff had personal protective equipment,” said Mark Thompson, president of Medical Groups SSM Health Wisconsin Region.

Thompson said that means there is minimal risk to other patients and staff.

“It’s a novel virus, so there’s not a natural immunity. What we’re seeing, like areas in China, it appears to be contagious,” Thompson said. “If we can slow the spread, we can care for the really sick patients. We can manage some of the workforce needs that we have in healthcare and other important sectors of our industries.”



Thompson said similar isolation procedures have been used in other potential cases when patients tested negative.

SSM Health urges anyone who has been experiencing flu-like symptoms and who has traveled to any states or countries with active coronavirus outbreaks to call ahead before coming in for a visit.

“If you have known exposure to a patient or if you’ve traveled to any of the countries that the CDC has given a Level 2 or Level 3 warning … we’re recommending that you definitely call ahead,” Thompson said. “Sit down, take a breath. This certainly can be a scary thing, but most patients will do extremely well and recover.”

According to Thompson, SSM Health has an incident command structure in place, similar to what the health system has done with illnesses such as H1N1.

“We plan for the unexpected,” he said. “We practice for this type of thing all the time.”

Thompson said others can do their part, as well.

“Through good public health practices, social distancing, washing those hands for 20 seconds, not touching our faces, we can reduce the risk of spreading this,” he said.”

