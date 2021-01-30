‘We never shut down’: Metro Transit drivers next in line for COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – Drivers with Madison Metro Transit will be included in Wisconsin’s “1B” category for COVID-19 vaccination when the next phase begins Mar. 1.

The decision to include Madison’s bus drivers was announced Tuesday.

Drivers like Elvis Green say the last several months have been unpredictable.

“It’s really scary,” Green said. “Every day you come to work, you don’t know what’s going to change. They’re telling us to wear masks, now they say you have to wear two masks. When you think you’re doing everything right, now you’re starting to second guess yourself.”

Green, who’s driven with Madison Metro Transit for 24 years, said he’s tried to do everything he can to protect himself and his family from the virus. Still, he said it’s had an impact on his life.

“I’ve had relatives that have had COVID,” he said. “I had some friends that passed away from COVID, so it really scares me. I guess you could say every time I hear a story about someone else passing, I try to see what I can do better or differently.”

That includes getting the vaccine when he’s allowed to, Green said.

“I don’t want to take this home to my kid,” he said. “I’ve got a family at home. I’ve got a wife at home. I have to worry about their safety too. If it takes for me to have to get the vaccine to protect them, I’m willing to give it a try.”

Green said he’s hoping to see his son, who has been confined to virtual learning, graduate in person.

“I would love for him to walk across the stage,” he said. “That’s why we send him to school. That’s our reward to watch him cross the stage.”

