‘We need to work together’: Businesses remind customers to wear face masks

MADISON, Wis.– Restaurants are adjusting to the mask mandate by reminding customers to have their masks ready before even stepping inside.

Customers need to have a mask on when walking in and waiting to be seated. Once seated, customers can remove their masks to eat and drink. As customers get up to use the restroom or leave the restaurant, the mask needs to be put back on.

New signs on the front doors of Nonno’s Ristorante Italiano remind customers of the new policy.

“If you want businesses to succeed, we need to work together and do it right,” owner Juan Murillo said.

Murillo said he expects customers to respect the policy, and said he hopes it will help stop the virus.

“It’s not something that the restaurant is doing because they want to do it. It’s something that’s required by Dane County, and it’s for everybody’s health, really,” Murillo said.

For customers that can’t wear masks, Murillo said his restaurant is prepared to make accommodations, such as take-out.

