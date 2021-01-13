‘We need to make sure he can never run for office again:’ Rep. Mark Pocan to vote to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON — Congressman Mark Pocan of Madison says impeaching President Donald Trump after last week’s attack on the Capitol is the “right thing to do.”

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the article of impeachment charging the president with incitement of an insurrection on Wednesday afternoon. Pocan, a Democrat, released a video statement on Twitter ahead of the floor debate commenting on the vote.

“There hasn’t been a breach of the U.S. Capitol in over 200 years in the War of 1812 when the British attacked,” Pocan said. “This time it wasn’t an attack by another country. It was attacked by our own president. Donald J. Trump incited domestic terrorism that led to the death of five people and an incident that will be a mark on our nation’s democracy forever.”

Trump will be the first president in history to be impeached twice if the vote passes. This time, several Republicans are expected to join House Democrats in voting to impeach.

“We’re going to have Republicans joining Democrats in doing the right thing,” Pocan said. “I hope that the Senate will do it as well, because we need to remove him from office and make sure that he can never run for office again.”

