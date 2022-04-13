‘We have to have a backup plan’: E-15 fuel could lower gas prices

by Samantha Benish

MADISON, Wis. – Rising oil prices, sanctions caused by the war in Ukraine and post-pandemic travel have caused gas prices to skyrocket, but experts like Andrea Strzelec with the UW-Madison College of Engineering say that allowing E-15 gas to be sold this summer may change that.

“E-15 is still gas… it’s gasoline that has 15% ethanol by volume mixed into it,” said Strzelec.

Because of its high ethanol and octane levels, E-15 helps combat various problems.

“So, benefits in performance, benefits in greenhouse gas emissions, and some fuel economy benefits in your engine as well,” said Strzelec. “A gallon of ethanol is about 80 cents cheaper than a gallon of gas right now.”

E-15, however, is normally banned during the summer months.

“But, typically the reason we don’t use higher blends of ethanol in the summer is because ethanol has a lot of evaporative emissions associated with it,” said Strzelec.

But according to industry experts, E-15 is the next step in lowering the price at the pump.

“If we run into problems with developing the infrastructure for electric charging stations, we need to have a backup plan.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.