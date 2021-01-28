‘We have as many people vaccinated against COVID as we’ve had test positive:’ Dane Co. officials give vaccination update

Courtesy of UW Health/John Maniaci

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County health officials are celebrating their progress in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, but say they still have a long way to go.

“We have as many people vaccinated against COVID in Dane County as we’ve had that have tested positive,” Janel Heinrich of Public Health Madison and Dane County said Thursday. “It took a year for approximately 37,600 people to test positive from COVID, and in one month, 38,660 Dane County residents have been immunized with at least one dose of the vaccine.”

Health officials say more than 7% of the county’s population and nearly 10% of Dane County residents aged 65 or older have received the vaccine so far.

