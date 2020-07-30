We finally(!) have some local food events again

From local beer to a South-East Asian eatery opening, check out 7 events going on this weekend in Madison's food scene.

Celia Young by Celia Young

Nikki Hansen Jamie Hoang and Chuckie Brown are celebrating the opening of Ahan this Saturday.

It’s been a while since we’ve published a food events round-up — nearly four months, in fact! Our weekly listing went on hiatus at the end of March after COVID-19 closed restaurant doors and canceled nearly everything. But we’re finally starting to see Madison’s food scene slowly reawaken with a few events and openings. You’ll notice that many of the events we’ve chosen are still delivery, takeout or virtual offerings, but a few invite you to visit outdoor eating areas. We suggest physical distancing, mask wearing and common sense if you plan to dine out.

Friday, July 31

Hy-Vee is partnering with 100 Black Men of Madison this Friday for a fundraising food event. For every $15 rack of ribs purchased from Hy-Vee’s Market Grille, $5 will go to 100 Black Men of Madison — an organization dedicated to the education, mentoring, and health and wellness of youth, especially African American males, through the nonprofit’s programming. Ribs are available for $15 along with other food at the Hy-Vee on East Washington Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., click here for more info

Friday, July 31

Capital Brewery is taking over the tap at Olbrich Botanical Garden’s Biergarten this Friday. The brewery will release an Olbrich-exclusive hefeweizen, a German style wheat beer, which will be available at Capital Brewery as well on Monday. Capital Brewery partnered with Olbrich last year as part of the garden’s summer tap takeovers. The Biergarten at Olbrich Park is open Fridays from 3 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., click here for more info

Saturday, Aug. 1

Ahan is celebrating its grand opening this Saturday! The restaurant offers South-East Asian cuisine and Thai iced tea and coffee. Visitors can pick up food curbside or carryout, and the food is inspired by home-cooked meals and family dishes from one of Ahan’s owners and chefs, Jamie Hoang. “We’re all currently going through uncertain times, but we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on,” reads the company’s Facebook page. Ahan will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at The Bur Oak (2262 Winnebago St.), click here for more info

National Mustard Day is this Saturday, and everyone can celebrate the king of condiments on a fully virtual Facebook Live event hosted by the Mustard Museum. “Due to ongoing public health concerns, National Mustard Day will be a virtual opportunity for mustard lovers around the globe to unite in golden pride. This year, Mustard Day is going International,” writes the museum on their website. The live stream will include cooking demos, sing-a-longs, a tour of the museum and gift shop, plus contests and prizes — including a year’s supply of mustard! Free to view on Facebook Live at the museum’s Facebook page from 10:30 a.m. to noon, click here for more info

Stalzy’s Deli & Bakery is hosting a red tent pop-up in their parking lot where they sell food on the go. The tent will be open from noon to five or six on Saturdays—depending on the weather and how long supplies last. “Since we won’t have an opportunity to vend at some of our favorite summer festivals this year, we thought we would bring the red tent back right here in the Stalzy’s parking lot!” reads Stalzy’s Facebook post. Stalzy’s offers deli sandwiches, burgers and bratwurst and their red tent will be open from 12pm-6pm, weather and supply permitting, click here for more info

Sunday, Aug. 2

La Brioche True Food is hosting a pizza and wine night garden special this Sunday on the eatery’s University Avenue patio. Take a load off in the restaurant’s expanded outdoor garden seating area for a relaxed evening of pizza and wine. One pizza and one glass of wine for $15 at La Brioche, from 5pm-8pm on Sunday night, click here for more info

Through the fall

Johnny Delmonico’s Steakhouse is offering a new pop-up menu called JD’s Steakshack. The menu leaves the ostentatious aside for some simple sandwiches and salads, according to an email from the Food Fight restaurant group. “Our chef Tim Van Doren’s favorite item is the grilled vegetable sandwich because it gives him the chance to take advantage of seasonal produce, which is normally not the case at a steak house,” writes General Manager Adrienne Shriver. The menu includes tenderloin sandwiches, chicken bacon hoagies, crab cake sandwiches, veggie melts and more. We suggest booking a table in Delmonico’s streatery, or ordering for delivery or takeout. Johnny Delmonico’s is open Wednesday through Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., click here for more info

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments