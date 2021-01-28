‘We finally have a partner at the federal level:’ Madison mayor reacts to Biden orders on climate

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is applauding a series of executive orders signed by President Joe Biden Wednesday aimed at addressing climate change.

The orders established a new White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy and created a new National Climate Task Force, among other directives and initiatives.

“We finally have the partner at the federal level that we so desperately need to improve our health, protect our planet and transform our economy,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “Thank you for making it clear that climate action is not in conflict with the economy, but rather is focused on building the types of communities we want.”

The mayor says the city is continuing to work toward 100% renewable energy by the year 2030 and has already installed one megawatt of solar power on city-owned buildings. The city’s fleet service is also transitioning to using renewable fuels.

“Cities have been at the forefront of this work for years, but to really impact our greenhouse gas emissions, we need federal action,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. “I look forward to working with the Administration to reach these ambitious and necessary goals.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.