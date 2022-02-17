‘We don’t want to live in a city where we hear gunfire:’ MPD chief speaks after several shots fired overnight

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — After a night in which Madison police officers were called to the scene of at least four shots fired calls across the city, MPD chief Shon Barnes is calling for the community’s help in coming together to stop gun-related crimes.

The four incidents were reported between 8:40 p.m. Wednesday and 12:28 a.m. Thursday, stretching from the city’s east side to the south side. Barnes says up until Wednesday night, the city was doing “pretty well” when it came to shots fired incidents, at least compared to last year.

At this time last year, MPD had seen 35 shots fired calls. They have responded to 30 so far this year, including the four calls Wednesday night.

Barnes says they don’t know yet if any of Wednesday night’s incidents were connected. Officers are still looking through shell casings to see if any of them came from the same weapon. At least one of the incidents is believed to stem from a case of road rage.

“We don’t want to live in a city where we hear gunfire. And all too often, this is what I hear in my personal conversations with some of our community members,” Barnes told News 3 Now. “So, we’re certainly working to understand when and where these incidents occur, we’re working to look at prolific offenders.”

However, Barnes says they need the public’s help in these cases, including calling 911 before confrontations end with gun violence.

“Let us know if you know something regarding a conflict or someone who’s carrying a firearm that should not have that firearm, not being a responsible gun owner because what we do not want are additional incidents of shots fired in our city,” Barnes said. “We can’t be everywhere at all times, but certainly we’re using human intelligence, we’re using our data to determine that we’re in the right place.”

The chief says he believes a community-based approach can be the most successful way to curb the number of gun incidents in the city. That includes his department making relationships with the community through neighborhood policing and neighborhood resource programs, and then using those relationships to help track down the people responsible for crime.

Barnes says there are also community groups available to help people get out of a lifestyle or cycle of crime.

“Our community is saying that if you need help, if you want to get out of the life, if you want to change your ways, there are plenty of resources here,” Barnes said.

Madison Police have also reached out to federal officials at the ATF, FBI and DEA to track down what Barnes calls “prolific offenders” — those with multiple arrests or convictions for using guns.

“If they’re caught using a gun to hurt someone in our city, we will explore all options,” Barnes said.

