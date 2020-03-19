‘We don’t know if we will have enough’: Hospitals make changes in face of potential bed shortage

MADISON, Wis. – UW-Health is planning for potentially limited resources as COVID-19 spreads, working to increase patient capacity as much as possible.

A new analysis from the Harvard Global Institute shows many cities nationwide including Madison face a potential shortage of hospital beds if the virus infects too many people too quickly without expansion efforts.

The analysis shows that as things stand, Madison won’t run out of hospital beds if 20 percent of adults become infected over an 18-month period, but if more get COVID-19 in a shorter amount of time, hospitals will need to increase their capacity.

That’s what UW-Health officials are currently working to do.

“We don’t know if we will have enough to meet the demand,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW-Health. “We’re doing everything we can to have as much capacity as we can for any kind of worst case scenario.”

Pothof said of the COVID-19 patients in Dane County, UW-Health hasn’t seen many severe cases requiring hospitalization, and most people are able to manage the virus at home.

The hospital is still working to increase treatment capacity internally as much as possible. That includes postponing non-urgent procedures to free up beds and considering putting beds in areas that usually wouldn’t have them.

“It might be a little more crowded, but in these kinds of situations we’ll take extra beds and the ability to care for more patients over big rooms,” Pothof said.

Rural hospitals including SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo are taking many of the same COVID-19 precautions as UW-Health. President Laura Walczak said the hospital is asking potential coronavirus patients to call ahead before coming in and postponing non-urgent procedures. She also said staff members are ready for a surge of cases at any point, especially now that Sauk County has its first confirmed case.

“Our preparation may be different because of resources and ability to expand, but fundamentally our preparations are very similar,” Walczak said. “We are all in this together.”

CEO of Sauk Prairie Healthcare Shawn Lerch echoed that, saying rural hospitals tend to be more limited by infrastructure and resources, but said his health system is working with rural partners in the state to best tackle the pandemic.

“We have to be willing to roll with the punches and understand things change minute to minute,” Pothof said, adding that UW-Health is using epidemiological data to create their own models that could predict different scenarios and the area’s need for resources such as hospital beds.

UW-Health leaders are also working with local and state leaders to determine places that could be used as overflow hospital space if need be such as UW-Madison dorm rooms, although university officials said that’s just an idea at this point without any active planning.

“I think it’s important for any health systems to be looking at all the normal ways and even the creative ways to increase capacity, figure out how you can save your supplies and ensure the workforce can remain on the front-line,” Pothof said. “As long as we have tenacity and the idea that nothing’s too big for us to overcome, we keep making plans and changing plans and putting our best foot forward to keep the community safe.”

