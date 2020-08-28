‘We demand justice’: ACLU calling for resignations of Kenosha sheriff, police chief

Brandon Arbuckle

KENOSHA, Wis. — The American Civil Liberties Union has called for the resignations of Kenosha’s police chief and sheriff following the police shooting of Jacob Blake and murder of two protesters.

A statement from ACLU pointed to the treatment of Kyle Rittenhouse, in which Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth’s deputies “not only socialized with white supremacist counter-protesters on Tuesday, but allowed the shooter to leave the scene.”

The nonprofit organization also condemned the actions of Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, who “blamed the victims in Tuesday night’s shooting for their own deaths” by stating they were out past the city’s curfew.

ACLU said their actions not only upheld and defended white supremacy, but also contributed to “demonizing people who were murdered for exercising their First Amendment rights and speaking out against police violence.

“Beth and Miskinis must resign. We demand accountability. We demand justice.”

Those who want to call for Beth’s resignation are asked to contact Gov. Tony Evers’ office at 608-266-1212.

To call for Miskinis’ resignation, the public can reach the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission at 262-653-4135.

