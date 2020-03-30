‘We could all use a smile and an air hug!’: Two women find socially distant way to make others smile

WYOCENA, Wis. — For the past week, Melisa Arndt and Patricia Jacobson have set up a spot on a busy street in Wyocena in front of the Grande Cheese Co. with signs that say “Honk for air hugs!”

Arndt and Jacobson taped white poster board over political signs to make the signs they use to give out air hugs.

“People are so sad and so sketched out by everything we just wanted to make people smile,” Arndt said. “Since we can’t give them real hugs, we give them air hugs. Everyone at least smiles and waves. It’s been pretty awesome. It makes me smile and it makes other people smile. And I get to hang out in a socially distant manner with my bestie. We drive ourselves separately here. We have our own chairs and hand sanitizer.”

Arndt said they plan on continuing this until they’re told to stop.

“We could all use a smile and an air hug!”

