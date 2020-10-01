‘We can reduce needless human suffering’: Dane Co. surpasses 10,000 total cases of COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. NIAID-RML

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County has now confirmed more than 10,000 total cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, 10,099 people have tested positive throughout the county as of Thursday morning.

Roughly 44% of Dane County’s total cases are from the last month alone. Since September 1, Public Health Madison & Dane County officials have confirmed 4,456 new cases of the coronavirus.

“As the seasons change and this pandemic stubbornly persists, it’s important we resist the urges of complacency. We are all tired and frustrated, but our fight against this aggressive, relentless virus is now reaching a critical juncture,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “If we act with a continued sense of shared sacrifice, we can reduce needless human suffering.”

While early September saw a large spike in coronavirus cases, largely due to the University of Wisconsin-Madison beginning its in-person fall semester, public health officials said last week that the most recent spike in cases is not tied to the university.

“Human behavior is such a critical component in determining success at slowing COVID-19. Quite simply, that means we all get a say in what these next several weeks look like,” Parisi said. “The choices each of us make impact the community’s greater good. We all can do our part to slow this pandemic down. For the safety of our friends and neighbors, we must.”

