‘We are not sitting idly, watching the destruction of our community’: As Kenosha prepares for another night of protests, sheriff advocates for peaceful demonstrations

Site staff by Site staff

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth has urged the public to have peaceful demonstrations ahead of Kenosha’s third night of protests.

“As we enter what will likely be another very challenging night in Kenosha County, I want the public to know that the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and our partners in law enforcement are doing our utmost to protect our community during this unprecedented time of unrest,” Beth said in a statement.

Deputies are working with Kenosha police and other local law enforcement agencies to reduce the amount of property damage and violence Tuesday night.

“We are not sitting idly, watching the destruction of our community. We’re making every effort to make it stop, and I hope you will too,” the statement said.

Deputies have encouraged residents to stay at home and follow the curfew that is in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.