'We are just going to have to wait and see,' Spring election results announced tonight

MADISON, Wis (–) Election Day in Wisconsin was last Tuesday but the results won’t be revealed until nearly a week later. U.S. District Judge William Conley ordered clerks across the state to not report the results of the Spring General Election until after 4 P.M. Monday, the deadline for absentee ballots to be received.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell tells News 3 Now that an unprecedented number people voted by mail this election. However, turnout overall was down. Many people opted to vote via mail because of concerns over COVID-19. However, 10,000 people who requested mail-in ballots did not receive on, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Because of the unusual circumstances of this election McDonell says the results of the races are anyone’s guess.

“Normally you can look at what turnout is in Milwaukee, Dane or Waukesha county and try to ‘read the tea leaves,’ but turnout was low in in other areas of the state, including Green Bay. I don’t think we are going to know, we are just going to have to wait and see,” McDonell said.

A number of races were on the ballot including a seat on the State Supreme Court and the presidential primary.

McDonell tells News 3 Now that the Department of Health and Human Services is monitoring the health of in-person voters and poll workers.

