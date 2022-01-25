“We are in urgent need of some heroes” Madison is hiring crossing guards

by Kyle Jones

CREDIT: City of Madison CREDIT: City of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison is in need of crossing guards, officials said Tuesday.

The city is looking to hire people to work the part-time position for the rest of the school year. Guards work about 10-15 hours per week depending on their location.

“We are in urgent need of some heroes,” Crossing Guard Supervisor Alex Stewart said. “The time commitment is small, but the positive impact is immense.”

Guards help local children return home safely from school each day. You can apply to become a crossing guard at the city’s jobs website.

