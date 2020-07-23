‘We all want the community to be safe for everyone’: Madison Police Department shares post of support

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A recent post from the Madison Police Department touched on a question the department has been getting more and more frequently: “How are the officers doing?”

The post noted how officers have been working in the “toughest, sustained conditions” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and even more so when factoring in the the protests and ever-evolving police reform that have taken place in the city over the summer.

“To a person, each Officer continues to wear protective gear, clean their work areas, go into stranger’s homes to service a call, respond to major gunfire and yet still show up to work, day in and day out with profound professionalism and commitment to our profession,” the post said. “So when I am asked ‘how are the Officers doing?’ by someone sincerely asking, I share all that 2020 ‘has offered’ and explain the pride in the Officers for their professionalism and commitment to our community.”

MPD also thanked members of the community by highlighting a group that visited the South Police District this week. The post said the residents shared their appreciation for the police department by bringing snacks, beverages and other gifts for officers.

“We all have a heart. We all care. We all want the community to be safe for everyone.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments