WB lanes of Highway 14 closed at Highway 78 due to crash

by Logan Reigstad

MAZOMANIE, Wis. — All westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 14 are closed at Highway 78 in western Dane County Wednesday evening due to a crash with multiple injuries, officials said.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. Dane County dispatch confirmed multiple injuries from the crash, which involved two vehicles.

The road is expected to be closed for two hours.

No further details were immediately available.

