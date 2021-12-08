WB I-90 closed near Wisconsin Dells due to crash

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: WisDOT

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 90/94 are closed near County Highway T in Sauk County due to a crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. near mile marker 100 southeast of the Wisconsin Dells.

Neither the Wisconsin State Patrol nor Sauk County dispatch were able to provide immediate details about the crash.

WisDOT estimates the road will be closed for two hours. Drivers should use a detour route of State Highway 33 and U.S. Highway 12.

