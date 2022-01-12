WB Highway 19 closed due to crash in Town of Berry

by Logan Reigstad

TOWN OF BERRY, Wis. — Westbound State Highway 19 is closed at Whippoorwill Road Wednesday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Officials expect the road to be closed for roughly two hours.

Further details were not immediately available.

