WB Beltline reopens past Monona Drive following three-vehicle crash

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: WisDOT

MADISON, Wis. — The westbound Beltline reopened past Monona Drive following a crash Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. WisDOT said drivers were diverted around the scene through a construction zone.

Dane County Dispatch said the Monona Police Department and emergency officials responded to the scene.

The Monona Police Department said three vehicles were involved.

Further details were not immediately available.

