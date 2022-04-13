WB Beltline briefly blocked at Todd Drive due to law enforcement incident

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: WisDOT.

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline were briefly blocked at Todd Drive Tuesday night due to an unspecified law enforcement incident, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. By 7:30 p.m., traffic appeared to be flowing normally.

Further details were not immediately available.

