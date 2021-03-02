Wayne LeRoy Huseth

BLUE MOUNDS – Wayne LeRoy Huseth, age 81, of Blue Mounds, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Aug. 27, 1939, in Mount Horeb, Wis., the son of Richard and Pearl (Iverson) Huseth.

Wayne loved his country and served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Blue Mounds VFW Post 9511. He worked as a truck driver for Buechner Ready Mix for 17 years before working for Jeff and Ginny Lukken. He then worked for Wingra Stone until his retirement.

Wayne enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt. He was a very big Wisconsin sports fan. Wayne loved cheering on the Brewers, Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. He recently started to enjoy collecting coins.

Wayne is survived by three stepchildren, Debra (Bruce) Boehnen, Jackie (Carl Miller) Ryan and Brian (Lisa) Eckel; grandchildren, Kim Zahler, Karli (Steve) Steinhauer, Korteny Zahler, Kasi (Tim) DeArmitt, Sam (Chelsea) Boehnen, Maxwell Boehnen, Jami (Tyler) Cullen and Tyler Burkhalter; 11 great-grandchildren; five nephews, John Huseth, Danny Huseth, Charles Huseth, Jay Lawrence and Alan Huseth; nine nieces, Sharla Villalpando, Shana Laufenberg, Peggy Santo, Linda Camacho-Cruz, Sheila Booth, Leslie Steinberg, Debie Hegerfeld, Renee Mckinlay and Janet Riley; sister-in-law, Gail Huseth; and many other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; life-long partner, Darlene Eckel; brothers, Robert Huseth and Dean Huseth; sisters, Darlene Lawrence and Nancy Huseth; nephew, Dwayne Huseth; and niece, Dena Huseth.

A graveside service will be held at Mount Horeb Union Cemetery at a later date, with the Rev. John Twiton presiding. Military honors performed by the Blue Mounds VFW Post 9511 will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to the Blue Mounds VFW Post 9511.

