Madison- Wayne L. Wirth, age 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 31, 2020 at the age of 87.

Wayne was born in 1933 in Blue Mounds to Walter Pearl (Frame) Wirth. He enlisted in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He later married Kathryn Cady of Baraboo. Wayne worked for many years as a letter carrier and later owned a liquor store. He also worked the information booth at the Dane County Airport. Wayne was a lifetime member at the VFW 8483 and held many positions.

Wayne loved meeting new people and he had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, fishing and going to Ho Chunk. He loved playing euchre especially with his brother Danny.

Survivors include his loving wife Kathy of 63 years; son, Michael (Mary Otto) of Aurora Colorado; daughter, Cheryl of Madison; three granddaughters, Krystal Wirth, Anna (Keith) Anderson, Jessie Heron; son-in-law, Wayne Heron; brother Daniel of San Jose, California; sister, Nancy Johnson, New Glarus; brother-in-law, and Marvin Clark of Wisconsin Dells.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Patricia Jo in 2002; three sisters, Lucille Solchenberger, Anna Marie Rickey, Linda Durtschi; three sisters-in-law; and five brothers-in-laws.

Thank you to the staff of Crossroads Care Center of Sun Prairie and to Agrace Hospice for the wonderful care.

Due to Covid-19 a private family Funeral Service will be held. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Family requested that everyone wear a mask.