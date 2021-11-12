Wayne E Morrow

Wayne Elliot Morrow born March 2, 1951 to Lawrence and Hazel (Sanwall) Morrow and went to the Lord and to be with his wife of 39 years Myrna (St Clair) Morrow on November 4, 2021.

He is survived by her children Edward Bennett, June Brown, Dena Hansen, Linda La France, Dennis Bennett, and Robert Bennett with many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great and great great, his girlfriend Marline Lehmann and his caretaker Roy Lehmann. Wayne had 12 brothers and sisters with 4 left Chuck Morrow, Cecelia Guist, Gary Morrow and Debbie Morrow, also many cousins and many friends. Wayne had a fur baby named Maggie who always greeted you when you visited.

Wayne always loved his family and friends and was always there for them. Loved music and dancing, cooking and baking as a lot of the family can remember. He loved having family get-togethers.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

