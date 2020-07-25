Wayne Christofferson

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. – Wayne Christofferson, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born on April 1, 1937, the son of Herman and Ruth Christofferson.

Wayne graduated from Madison East High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Foulke Rubber products. Wayne enjoyed frequent gatherings at his home with his children and grandchildren and being outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish and he was fishing until the last months of his life.

Wayne is survived by his sons, Timothy (Susan Andreae) Christofferson, Thomas Christofferson, William (Bertha Gaona) Christofferson, Robert (Linda) Christofferson, David Christofferson and Ronald Christofferson; daughters, Barbara Christofferson and Susan Harrington; grandchildren, Kristin George, Sarah and Justin Boyd, Joshua Kraut, Kathryn, Mesa and Olivia Christofferson, Demi Esser, Dakota and Logan Harrington and Brianna Ingman; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes; parents; and two grandsons, Lukas Christofferson and Travis Krey.