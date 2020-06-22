Wayne C. Kettler

Site staff by Site staff

Wayne C. Kettler, 73, of rural Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, June 15, 2020 of natural causes.

A public visitation will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020. A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Sports Page in Belmont. Memorials may be made to the Wayne C. Kettler Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Wayne was born on January 16, 1947 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, son of Clinton and Delta (Martens) Kettler. He was united in marriage to Beverly Custer on January 17, 1970 at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1965 and UW-Madison Ag Short Course. He also served in the United States Army. Wayne was a lifelong farmer in Elk Grove Township, Lafayette County. Later in life he enjoyed working for Tom Clayton as the “Head Checker Inner” at Clayton Sales Barn. Wayne was quick with a smile and a laugh, enjoyed good friends, and good conversation, especially if there was a “cold beverage” involved. He loved auctions, and had a knack and fondness for finding that “Good Deal” on the junk wagons. He also loved any opportunity he got to spend with his grandchildren, taking full advantage of the time to share his knowledge and love of life.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beverly; two children, Krista (Ed) Faherty, and Joe Kettler; ten grandchildren, Dean, Katie, and Ruby Loeffelholz, Clinton Kettler, Hannah and Connor Popp, Heather (Jesse) Elliott, Amber Faherty, Leah Faherty, Kristine (John) Schoen; 4 greatgrandchildren, Austin, Kiley, and Anabelle Elliott, and Liza Schoen, four sisters; Karen Riemer, Anita (Wayne) Carns, Sue Kettler, and Faye Kettler; three brothers, Marvin (IIlene) Kettler, Dan (Ann) Kettler, and Phil Kettler; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Delta, brother in law, Mick Riemer, nephew Ben Kettler, and great-niece, Kasi Kettler.