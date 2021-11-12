Wayne A. Pickarts

Madison – Wayne A. Pickarts, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

He was born on September 6, 1933, in Madison, Wis., and was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Matilda (Birrenkott) Pickarts; sister, Jeanette (Ray) Kurth; brothers, Fr. Bernard Pickarts and Ray (Joyce) Pickarts.

Wayne graduated from Madison East High School in 1952. He was a Korean War Veteran. He served in the Korean War building air strips as a member of the U.S. Army attachment to the 5th Air Force. He was an Active member of the VFW Korean War Group and he participated in the Badger Honor Flight. Wayne retired from Oscar Mayer in the Machine Development Department. Wayne loved to camp. He enjoyed going up North to his place at Lake Arrowhead. Wayne loved spending time with friends. He especially loved his family and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. He enjoyed watching his son coach his High School varsity volleyball and basketball games. Wayne was a past State President of the Elks, as well as State Vice President and District Deputy as well as past exalted ruler.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis Pickarts; children, Pam (Kerry) Kluever, Cindy (Doug) Frank and Doug (Tammy) Pickarts; grandchildren, Kaela and Kelsey Kluever, Kyle and Michell (Johnna) Frank, Trey, Trent (fiancée Kelsey Felicijan), Teegan and Taryn Pickarts; great grandchild, Thea Frank; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Friday, November 19, 2021 at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd, Madison. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison, from 5pm until 8pm and again on Friday at the church from 10am until 11am. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.

