Wauwatosa officer who has killed 3 men in five years suspended

MILWAUKEE — A suburban Milwaukee police and fire commission has suspended an officer who shot and killed three people in the line of duty in the last five years.

The Wauwatosa commission approved hiring a third-party investigator to look into a complaint against Officer Joseph Mensah by the family of Jay Anderson Jr. who was killed by the officer in 2016. The complaint calls for Mensah’s removal.

The fatal shootings of Anderson Jr. and Antonio Gonzales in 2015 have been determined to be justified self-defense by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. That office is still investigating the shooting death of Alvin Cole in February.

