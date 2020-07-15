Wauwatosa Council calls for removal of officer who killed 3 people

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A suburban Milwaukee city council is calling for the removal of a police officer who has killed three people in the line of duty in the last five years.

The Wauwatosa Common Council passed a resolution Tuesday night calling for the termination of Officer Joseph Mensah. The city’s police and fire commission determines whether any police officer should be fired. The family of Jay Anderson Jr., who was fatally shot in 2016, have filed a complaint filed against Mensah calling for his removal. Mensah has also killed Alvin Cole and Antonio Gonzales.

The shootings of Gonzales and Anderson Jr. were determined to be justified self-defense. The Milwaukee County District Attorney has not yet issued a ruling on Cole’s death.

