Wausau man sentenced to 5 years in prison for selling heroin

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

MADISON, Wis. — A Wausau man was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday for conspiracy to distribute heroin, according to a news release.

Meng Xiong, 26, pleaded guilty to the charges March 10, according to the Western District of Wisconsin U.S Attorney Scott C. Blader’s office.

Law enforcement officials said Xiong was responsible for distributing large amounts of heroin from November 12, 2018 through June 13, 2019.

Officials said Xiong purchased the drugs from the leader of the conspiracy on two occasions and was involved with the drug-trafficking leader for several years.

Xiong and 10 other individuals were charged in September for their roles in the heroin distribution conspiracy, the report said.

