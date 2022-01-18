Waupun man sentenced to three years in prison for possessing child porn

by Kyle Jones

File photo

JUNEAU, Wis. – A Waupun man was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday for possessing child porn.

Wade Carrier, 36, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography last year. Following his prison sentence, he faces 10 years of extended supervision.

According to police, Carrier 611 sexually explicit photos to Dropbox in July 2020, many of which were consistent with child pornography.

He reportedly told police that he had clicked on links that were sent to him that contained ‘appropriate porn,’ but then later admitted that there was some child porn.

