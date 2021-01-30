Waupun man sentenced to prison for drug possession

Brandon Arbuckle

JUNEAU, Wis. — A Waupun man was sentenced to two years in prison Friday for drug possession, according to Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg’s office.

Bradley Valcq, 33, was sentenced in Dodge County Circuit Court for possession with the intent to deliver amphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. He will also serve five years of extended supervision.

On January 2019, an officer stopped a black Volkswagen because the license plate was registered for a red vehicle. The officer recognized one of the passengers as Valcq, who had an active arrest warrant at the time through probation and parole. Officials said Valcq was on probation because of a domestic battery conviction in 2018.

Another passenger inside was also arrested on a separate active warrant. After the two passengers were secured in a squad car, police noticed a small bag with powdery residue in the back seat of the vehicle. A K-9 unit indicated there were illegal substances in the Volkswagen.

Officers searched the vehicle and found various drug paraphernalia such as scales and packaging materials. Officials said there were also illegal substances ranging from methamphetamine and crack cocaine to psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana.

While being interviewed, the other passenger said five grams of meth was considered a small pickup and that Valcq would typically get more.

